Insider Buying: Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Kevin C. Waterhouse acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $23,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ESQ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,380. Esquire Financial Holdings has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $25.92.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 520,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 232,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 215,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 69,280 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 145,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 140,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $21.00 price target on shares of Esquire Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company offers checking, saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts and certificates of deposit.

