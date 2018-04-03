Hasbro (HAS) versus Essendant (ESND) Financial Contrast

Essendant (NASDAQ: ESND) and Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Essendant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Hasbro shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Essendant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Hasbro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Essendant has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hasbro has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Essendant and Hasbro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essendant $5.04 billion 0.06 -$266.98 million N/A N/A Hasbro $5.21 billion 2.00 $396.60 million $5.46 15.37

Hasbro has higher revenue and earnings than Essendant.

Dividends

Essendant pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Hasbro pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Hasbro pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Essendant and Hasbro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essendant -5.30% 4.53% 1.35% Hasbro 7.61% 36.36% 13.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Essendant and Hasbro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essendant 0 0 0 0 N/A Hasbro 0 6 6 0 2.50

Hasbro has a consensus target price of $107.83, suggesting a potential upside of 28.51%. Given Hasbro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hasbro is more favorable than Essendant.

Summary

Hasbro beats Essendant on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Essendant Company Profile

Essendant Inc. operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals. In addition, it offers traditional office products, including writing instruments, business machines, filing and record storage products, presentation products, shipping and mailing supplies, calendars, and general office accessories; and industrial supplies, such as hand and power tools, safety and security supplies, janitorial equipment, and oilfield and welding supplies, as well as industrial maintenance, repair, and operations items. Further, the company provides cut sheet paper products; automotive products; and desks, filing and storage solutions, and seating and systems furniture, as well as various products for education, government, healthcare, and professional services markets. It serves office and workplace dealers; facilities and maintenance distributors; technology, military, automotive aftermarket, healthcare, and other vertical suppliers; industrial resellers; national resellers; and resellers in the e-commerce channel. Essendant Inc. distributes its products through 70 distribution centers to approximately 29,000 reseller customers, as well as through online. The company was formerly known as United Stationers Inc. and changed its name to Essendant Inc. in June 2015. Essendant Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc. (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world. The Company’s U.S. and Canada segment is engaged in the marketing and sale of its products in the United States and Canada. The International segment is engaged in the marketing and sale of the Company’s product categories to retailers and wholesalers in most countries in Europe, Latin and South America, and the Asia Pacific region and through distributors in those countries where it has no direct presence. The Entertainment and Licensing segment includes the Company’s consumer products licensing, digital gaming, television and movie entertainment operations.

