United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,813,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,693,250,000 after acquiring an additional 848,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,095,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,384,561,000 after buying an additional 133,036 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,590,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,514,316,000 after buying an additional 2,401,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,779,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,072,082,000 after buying an additional 304,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,467,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $634,658,000 after buying an additional 274,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $274,218.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTX opened at $123.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100,628.11, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

