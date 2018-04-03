Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.86

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.86 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75.

Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $12.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $237.00 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $214.03 and a 12-month high of $270.04. The firm has a market cap of $15,894.58, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.50 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 31.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider Glenn Olnick sold 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $160,000.00. Also, Director Gary P. Martin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.43, for a total value of $111,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $241.99 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

