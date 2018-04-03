Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Essilor International (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essilor International (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Essilor International researches, develops, manufactures and markets around the world a wide range of lenses to improve and protect eyesight. It creates lenses for various types of visual disorders such as myopia, hypermetropia, presbyopia and stigmatism. The group’s know-how also covers the manufacture and sale of optical instruments mainly machines used to edge finished lenses and diagnose visual disorders. The Company sells its products through various flagship brands such as Varilux, Crizal, Essilor, Definity and Xperio. Essilor International is headquartered in Charenton-le-Pont, France. “

Get Essilor International alerts:

OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.52. 19,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Essilor International has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51. The company has a market cap of $29,531.54, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.744 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. Essilor International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/essilor-international-esloy-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Essilor International

Essilor International SA, formerly Essilor International Compagnie Generale D’Optique SA, is a France-based ophthalmic optics company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of lenses to improve and protect eyesight. It also develops and markets equipment for prescription laboratories and instruments, and services for eye care professionals.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essilor International (ESLOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essilor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essilor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.