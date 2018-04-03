E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Holdings Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,611 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 115,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $5,958,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,193,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Pizzi sold 69,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $3,601,779.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,579 shares of company stock worth $12,040,724. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ETFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS upped their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Shares of ETFC stock opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14,691.75, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.13). E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

