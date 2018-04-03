E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of E*TRADE have outperformed the industry over the past six months. This performance was supported by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s several restructuring measures and balance-sheet growth plans keep us encouraged. While the company’s focus on core operations and strategic initiatives will likely lead to an improved top line performance, intense competition and stretched valuation remain near-term concerns. Further, improving credit quality and solid capital position will aid the company's profitability.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, UBS upgraded E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Shares of ETFC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,631. The firm has a market cap of $14,691.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. E*TRADE Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 25.95%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, insider Brent Simonich sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $407,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Sclafani sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,040,724 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth $96,919,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,599,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,337 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth $61,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,494,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,749 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 598.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,017,000 after acquiring an additional 778,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

