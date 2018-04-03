Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $73.00

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares reached a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.00 and last traded at $72.03, with a volume of 907720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. William Blair lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,058.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $604.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $1,592,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,502,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,631,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,804,800. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,971,000 after acquiring an additional 315,396 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 495.8% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $9,006,000.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is an electronic payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. Its product offerings include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, electronic distribution of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products.

