Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $4.13 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 0.9% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $736,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 161,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 177.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 133,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 85,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 102,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $84,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $719,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,070.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $185,268.28, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $42.19 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

