EverGreenCoin Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. EverGreenCoin has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $1,572.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002141 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Orlycoin (ORLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 13,321,301 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EverGreenCoin is a currency designed from the ground up not only to be an environmentally friendly currency but, an environmental movement and paradigm shift. With both the electrically and computationally efficient and secure algorithm of X15 Proof of Work and it's generously rewarding 7% Proof of Stake the foundation has been set. On top of that foundation we leverage renewable energy in ways our planet has never seen. EverGreenCoin is turning the mining and crypto currency industry on its head. From an industry that wastes electricity in the grandest scale, and in-turn our planet's finite precious resources lost forever to produce that electricity, to a profitable and prosperous endeavor for both our planet and it's people. Back-feeding the grid it had once robed. Then those profits are invested into the environment through environmental restoration projects such as forestry and wildlife rehabilitation. EverGreenCoin will make both our planet's environment and economy better than it was found. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

