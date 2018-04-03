Magellan Asset Management Ltd Raises Position in Eversource Energy (ES)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,836,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Eversource Energy accounts for approximately 0.4% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.58% of Eversource Energy worth $116,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of ES stock opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $55.93 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $18,670.91, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.95%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

