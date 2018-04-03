Evertec (EVTC) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Evertec from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Evertec in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Evertec currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

EVTC stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,184.22, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Evertec has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $19.52.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. Evertec had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 78.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Evertec will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 38.5% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 78.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc is a transaction processing company. The Company provides a range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business process management services. The Company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. As of December 31, 2016, it managed a system of electronic payment networks that processed over two billion transactions annually.

