Evil Coin (EVIL) Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Evil Coin has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Evil Coin has a market cap of $212,981.00 and $95.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evil Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00043223 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002399 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008930 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Evil Coin Coin Profile

Evil Coin (CRYPTO:EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin. Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz.

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to purchase Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

