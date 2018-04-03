Ex One (XONE) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.10

News coverage about Ex One (NASDAQ:XONE) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ex One earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.3493208689832 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XONE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ex One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ex One from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

XONE remained flat at $$6.98 during trading on Tuesday. 106,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,142. Ex One has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.95, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.33.

Ex One (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Ex One had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Ex One will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Irvin sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $117,234.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 31,120 shares of company stock worth $311,791 in the last 90 days. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ex One

The ExOne Company is a provider of three dimensional (3D) printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. The Company’s business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines.

