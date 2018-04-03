Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Trust (NASDAQ:ROBO) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,873 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.52% of Exchange Traded Concepts Trust worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Trust in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Trust in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Trust in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Exchange Traded Concepts Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Trust in the fourth quarter worth $265,000.

Get Exchange Traded Concepts Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:ROBO opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. Exchange Traded Concepts Trust has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Exchange Traded Concepts Trust (ROBO)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/exchange-traded-concepts-trust-robo-shares-bought-by-wells-fargo-company-mn-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Traded Concepts Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Traded Concepts Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.