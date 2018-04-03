Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cann upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.49. 3,532,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,147. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $6,563.21, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 81.05%. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,221,636.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,029 shares of company stock worth $3,158,287. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 426.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,469,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,691 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,228,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,758 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 811.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,276,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,409 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,323,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,042,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,723,000 after acquiring an additional 814,177 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

