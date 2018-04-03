Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Exelixis (EXEL) Share Price

News articles about Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Exelixis earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.7688450892369 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.28. 2,861,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,901. The firm has a market cap of $6,563.21, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 2.10. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.25 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 81.05% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 15,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 30,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $717,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 483,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,057.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,029 shares of company stock worth $3,158,287. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

