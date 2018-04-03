Insider Selling: Exelon Co. (EXC) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $948,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at $737,136.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EXC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.26. 7,398,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,118,171. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37,645.79, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Exelon had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 47,458 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Exelon by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 6,125 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.30 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.41.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

