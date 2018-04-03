Exelon (EXC) Given News Impact Rating of 0.08

News headlines about Exelon (NYSE:EXC) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Exelon earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the energy giant an impact score of 46.1563841916784 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,662,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,768. The stock has a market cap of $37,645.79, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $42.67.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.41.

In other Exelon news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $948,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,136.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Exelon (EXC) Given News Impact Rating of 0.08” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/exelon-exc-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-shows-updated-updated.html.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.