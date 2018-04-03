Exfo Inc (EXFO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will post $62.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exfo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.50 million and the highest is $63.00 million. Exfo posted sales of $60.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exfo will report full-year sales of $62.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $260.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $272.40 million per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exfo.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Exfo had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $63.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

Shares of Exfo stock remained flat at $$4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,166. Exfo has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.00 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Exfo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,009,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exfo by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 256,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Exfo by 107.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides communications service providers (CSPs) and data center, cloud and Web-scale operators with field test, service assurance and analytics solutions to ensure the deployment, maintenance and management of physical, virtual, fixed and mobile networks. It focuses on network infrastructures: fourth generation (4G)/long-term evolution (LTE), wireless backhaul, small cells and distributed antenna systems (DAS), 100G network upgrades and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH)/fiber-to-the-curb (FTTC)/fiber-to-the-node (FTTN) deployments.

