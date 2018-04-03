ExlService (EXLS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

EXLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,907.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. ExlService has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. ExlService had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $197.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 5,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $299,827.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Villa Rembert De sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $261,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at $695,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,033. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ExlService by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ExlService by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

