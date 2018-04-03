Expanse Hits Market Capitalization of $11.42 Million (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00019468 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, YoBit and Bleutrade. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $11.42 million and $211,226.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,469.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.61 or 0.05616010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $709.58 or 0.09565270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.01796150 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.40 or 0.02553210 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00204016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00079951 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00629266 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 16,906,397 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,397 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

