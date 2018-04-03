Head to Head Analysis: Kirby (KEX) versus Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ: EXPD) and Kirby (NYSE:KEX) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Kirby shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Kirby shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Expeditors International of Washington pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Kirby does not pay a dividend. Expeditors International of Washington pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Expeditors International of Washington has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Kirby’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expeditors International of Washington $6.92 billion 1.59 $489.34 million $2.48 25.10 Kirby $2.21 billion 2.09 $313.18 million $2.05 37.90

Expeditors International of Washington has higher revenue and earnings than Kirby. Expeditors International of Washington is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirby, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and Kirby, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expeditors International of Washington 1 6 1 0 2.00 Kirby 1 4 5 0 2.40

Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus target price of $62.57, indicating a potential upside of 0.52%. Kirby has a consensus target price of $78.78, indicating a potential upside of 1.39%. Given Kirby’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kirby is more favorable than Expeditors International of Washington.

Profitability

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Kirby’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expeditors International of Washington 7.07% 22.79% 14.87% Kirby 14.14% 4.17% 2.41%

Volatility and Risk

Expeditors International of Washington has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirby has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kirby beats Expeditors International of Washington on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions. It acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment. The company also provides ancillary services that include preparation of shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, negotiation of letters of credit, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local export laws. Its customers include retailing and wholesaling, electronics, and industrial and manufacturing companies. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation is a domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in two segments: Marine Transportation and Diesel Engine Services. The Company, through its Marine Transportation segment, is a provider of marine transportation services, operating tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii. Its engine services segment, sells replacement parts, provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, pumps and compression products, maintains facilities to rebuild component parts or entire medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines.

