Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Position Lifted by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,980 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Exponent worth $20,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,026.74, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $81.15.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.27 million. Exponent had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/exponent-inc-expo-stake-increased-by-teachers-advisors-llc-updated.html.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc (Exponent), along with its subsidiaries, is a science and engineering consulting company. Exponent provides engineering and scientific consulting services to clients around the world. Its service offerings are provided on a project-by-project basis. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health.

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.