ExxonMobil (XOM) Shares Sold by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its stake in ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 172.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the third quarter worth $172,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS set a $83.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Vetr upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $316,157.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. ExxonMobil has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.41 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. ExxonMobil’s payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

