Eyes Lips Face (ELF) versus The Competition Financial Contrast

Eyes Lips Face (NYSE: ELF) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Eyes Lips Face to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Eyes Lips Face has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyes Lips Face’s competitors have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eyes Lips Face and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eyes Lips Face $269.89 million $33.47 million 40.77 Eyes Lips Face Competitors $4.32 billion $282.18 million 30.04

Eyes Lips Face’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eyes Lips Face. Eyes Lips Face is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Eyes Lips Face and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyes Lips Face 12.40% 13.88% 5.73% Eyes Lips Face Competitors 8.42% 202.43% 9.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eyes Lips Face and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eyes Lips Face 1 4 4 0 2.33 Eyes Lips Face Competitors 112 598 578 17 2.38

Eyes Lips Face currently has a consensus price target of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.44%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 2.00%. Given Eyes Lips Face’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eyes Lips Face is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Eyes Lips Face shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Eyes Lips Face shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eyes Lips Face competitors beat Eyes Lips Face on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Eyes Lips Face Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

