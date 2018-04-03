EZToken Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week (EZT)

EZToken (CURRENCY:EZT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, EZToken has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. EZToken has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and $1.13 million worth of EZToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EZToken token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00008605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003128 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00710644 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013531 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00188035 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038700 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00030851 BTC.

About EZToken

EZToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,500,000 tokens. The official website for EZToken is ico.ezpos.io. EZToken’s official Twitter account is @eztoken.

EZToken Token Trading

EZToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbene. It is not presently possible to buy EZToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EZToken must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EZToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

