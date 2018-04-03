Facebook (FB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Facebook has been battered by the recent data leak, which reportedly affected 50 million users. The fiasco has sparked concerns about user privacy on the platform. The incident not only grabbed the attention of government regulators worldwide but also fetched harsh criticism from the likes of Apple CEO Tim Cook. Although CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apologized, it may not be enough to restore user as well as advertiser trust immediately. However, Facebook’s efforts to plug security loopholes as well as limit fake news will eventually boost trustworthiness. Although the company’s focus on building strong “community” can hurt engagement over the next few quarters, the steps are prudent enough to expand user base over the long run. Meanwhile, estimates have been stable ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. Facebook has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FB. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Vetr upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $209.16 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Aegis boosted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.45.

FB stock opened at $155.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $464,189.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.80. Facebook has a twelve month low of $138.81 and a twelve month high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.83, for a total transaction of $7,140,733.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,661,089.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $1,048,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,030,955 shares of company stock worth $1,072,294,374. 17.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Facebook by 550.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $111,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

