Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Raises Position in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 283.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,888,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,794,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788,743 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 16,822.1% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,137,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,538,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,877,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,967,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 229.7% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,258,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $215,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,978 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.09. 24,989,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,676,711. The stock has a market cap of $464,189.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.80. Facebook Inc has a one year low of $138.81 and a one year high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. equities analysts forecast that Facebook Inc will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Vetr raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $209.16 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Aegis raised their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.45.

In other news, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.83, for a total value of $7,140,733.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,661,089.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $1,048,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,030,955 shares of company stock worth $1,072,294,374 over the last ninety days. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Raises Position in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/facebook-inc-fb-holdings-lifted-by-bowling-portfolio-management-llc-updated.html.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.