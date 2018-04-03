Facebook Inc (FB) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.5% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 3,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total value of $9,748,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $1,048,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,030,955 shares of company stock worth $1,072,294,374. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $155.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $464,189.94, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.80. Facebook Inc has a 12-month low of $138.81 and a 12-month high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. research analysts predict that Facebook Inc will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Wedbush set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morningstar set a $198.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.43 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.45.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

