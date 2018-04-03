DA Davidson Boosts FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Price Target to $185.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FDS. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Northcoast Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo set a $185.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a hold rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.00.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $196.15 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $155.09 and a one year high of $217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,782.14, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.00% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.92, for a total transaction of $229,989.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,412,455.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,419 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $465,173.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,773.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,418,001. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,790,000 after buying an additional 91,419 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

