Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Price Target to C$21.00

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Thursday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE FIH.U traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,900 shares. Fairfax India has a fifty-two week low of C$17.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.06.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corp is a Canada-based investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business conducted in or dependent on India.

