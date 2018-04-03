Fairpointe Capital LLC Acquires 129,516 Shares of Mattel (MAT)

Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,178,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,516 shares during the period. Mattel makes up 3.0% of Fairpointe Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned 2.96% of Mattel worth $156,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAT. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Hartland & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. Jefferies Group dropped coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of MAT opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. Mattel has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $4,522.59, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Mattel will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

