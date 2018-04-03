Fairpointe Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in AGCO Co. (AGCO)

Fairpointe Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,398,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,139 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned approximately 1.76% of AGCO worth $99,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 240.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 53.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,705,000 after purchasing an additional 144,983 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

AGCO stock opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5,163.03, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). AGCO had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

In other news, VP Richard Robinson Smith sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $71,129.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,385 shares of company stock valued at $268,581 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

