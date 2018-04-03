Fairpointe Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Fairpointe Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,098,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 53,869 shares during the period. LKQ makes up 2.4% of Fairpointe Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned about 1.00% of LKQ worth $126,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 548,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,495 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 44.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 298,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 106.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,508,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,439 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, December 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

LKQ opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $11,750.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). LKQ had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 7,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $298,239.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $445,415.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,765 shares in the company, valued at $12,832,118.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,405 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories, and automotive glass products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale-North America; Europe; Specialty, and Self Service.

