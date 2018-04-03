Raymond James Financial Upgrades Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) to “Outperform”

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $382.83, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $15.95.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 21.72%. analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $102,681.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,770.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 8,035 shares of company stock valued at $119,157 in the last 90 days. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 19.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 237,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/farmers-national-banc-fmnb-raised-to-outperform-at-raymond-james-financial-updated.html.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding company. The Company’s principal business consists of owning and supervising its subsidiaries. The Company operates through tree segments: the Bank, Trust and Retirement Consulting. The Company operates principally through its subsidiaries, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield (the Bank or Farmers Bank), Farmers Trust Company (Trust or Farmers Trust), National Associates, Inc (NAI) and Farmers National Captive, Inc (Captive).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.