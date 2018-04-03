Farmers National Bank Has $274,000 Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Farmers National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 320,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,906 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,550,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LW opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8,513.17, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $60.85.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a $0.1913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.18 per share, for a total transaction of $290,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $112,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc (Lamb Weston), is a supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. The Company’s segments include Global, Foodservice, Retail and Other. The Global segment includes operations associated with Lamb Weston’s business with large chain restaurant customers, whether those results are generated in the United States or abroad, as well as operations associated with retail and foodservice customers located outside of the United States and Canada.

