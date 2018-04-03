Farmers National Bank Reduces Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Farmers National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $20,518,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.2% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 25.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,497,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 33.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Citigroup cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $119.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.56.

KMB opened at $107.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $104.58 and a 52-week high of $134.29. The company has a market cap of $38,623.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 427.79%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total value of $2,773,633.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Farmers National Bank Reduces Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/farmers-national-bank-sells-1711-shares-of-kimberly-clark-corp-kmb-updated-updated.html.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.