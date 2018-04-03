Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Share Price

News stories about Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Inspired Entertainment earned a news sentiment score of 0.43 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.3121575627987 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,721. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.13, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 7,330.75%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll purchased 1,243,500 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $6,404,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luke Lyon Alvarez acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $27,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a games technology company, focuses on the development and sale of software systems and digital terminals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Service Based Gaming (SBG) and Virtual Sports. The SBG segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of products and services through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

