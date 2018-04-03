Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) Share Price

Media headlines about Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bankwell Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.3692765539538 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Shares of BWFG stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.55. 11,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $247.79, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-bankwell-financial-group-bwfg-share-price.html.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a Connecticut state non-member bank. The Bank provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers, concentrated in the Fairfield and New Haven Counties region of Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.