Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Share Price

Media stories about Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cidara Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.9244083016698 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

CDTX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. 298,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,861. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

