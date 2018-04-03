Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Price

Headlines about Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) have trended positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Qorvo earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.4681094193026 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $69.59. The company had a trading volume of 764,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,911.47, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $62.68 and a twelve month high of $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.09 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $82,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,639.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

