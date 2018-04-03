Feathercoin (FTC) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $40.80 million and approximately $239,987.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 196,639,160 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, CoinExchange, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is not currently possible to purchase Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

