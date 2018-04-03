Fenner (LON:FENR) Price Target Increased to GBX 610 by Analysts at Citigroup

Fenner (LON:FENR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 525 ($7.37) to GBX 610 ($8.56) in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FENR. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.61) price objective on shares of Fenner in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.97) price objective on shares of Fenner in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on Fenner from GBX 380 ($5.33) to GBX 415 ($5.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their price objective on Fenner from GBX 450 ($6.32) to GBX 500 ($7.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fenner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 485 ($6.81).

Get Fenner alerts:

Shares of LON:FENR remained flat at $GBX 609 ($8.55) during midday trading on Tuesday. Fenner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 279 ($3.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 509.50 ($7.15).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/fenner-fenr-price-target-raised-to-gbx-610-at-citigroup-updated-updated.html.

Fenner Company Profile

Fenner PLC is a United Kingdom-based provider of engineered solutions for performance-critical applications. The Company’s business segments include Engineered Conveyor Solutions and Advanced Engineered Products. The Engineered Conveyor Solutions is engaged in the manufacture of rubber ply belting, solid woven and steel cord conveyor belting for mining, power generation and industrial applications with complementary service operations, which design, install, monitor, maintain and operate conveyor systems for mining and industrial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Fenner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.