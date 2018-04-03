Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSM. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Ferroglobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferroglobe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $10.29 on Friday. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1,843.82, a P/E ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $468.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.41 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ferroglobe by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ferroglobe by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Ferroglobe by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy.

