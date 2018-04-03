Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a GBX 3,300 ($46.32) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,350 ($32.99). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FEVR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group started coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($42.11) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($33.69) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Investec reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($32.71) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,863.33 ($40.19).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

FEVR stock remained flat at $GBX 2,632 ($36.95) during midday trading on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 1,353.93 ($19.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,926 ($41.07).

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Andrew Branchflower sold 26,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,596 ($36.44), for a total transaction of £698,453.80 ($980,423.64).

WARNING: “Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/fevertree-drinks-fevr-upgraded-by-royal-bank-of-canada-to-outperform-updated-updated.html.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks plc is a United Kingdom-based holding and investment company. The Company is a developer and supplier of premium mixer drinks. The Company’s premium mixers consist of a range of all natural carbonated mixers, including Tonics, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon and Lemonades. The Company sells a range of products under the Fever-Tree brand, which include Indian Tonic Water, Naturally Light Tonic Water, Elderflower Tonic Water, Mediterranean Tonic Water, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Naturally Light Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon, Sicilian Lemonade, Lemonade, Spring Soda Water and Premium Cola.

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.