Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (F) Receives €17.66 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.66 ($21.80).

F has been the subject of several research reports. UBS set a €14.50 ($17.90) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs set a €25.50 ($31.48) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup set a €15.60 ($19.26) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT F) remained flat at $€6.94 ($8.57) during trading hours on Wednesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a fifty-two week low of €5.86 ($7.23) and a fifty-two week high of €9.08 ($11.21). The firm has a market cap of $13,780.00 and a P/E ratio of 8.46.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

