Fidessa Group plc (FDSA) Receives GBX 2,377.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fidessa Group plc (LON:FDSA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,377.33 ($32.85).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fidessa Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 2,054 ($28.38) price objective for the company. Numis Securities lowered shares of Fidessa Group to an “add” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,860 ($39.51) to GBX 2,800 ($38.68) in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fidessa Group to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,300 ($31.78) to GBX 2,350 ($32.47) in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Fidessa Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,400 ($33.16) to GBX 3,100 ($42.83) in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

Shares of Fidessa Group stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,730 ($51.53). 19,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,149. Fidessa Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,020 ($27.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,925 ($54.23). The company has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,054.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a GBX 79.70 ($1.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Fidessa Group’s previous dividend of $15.30.

Fidessa Group Company Profile

Fidessa group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company provides trading, investment and information solutions for the financial community. It is structured into two business units: Sell-side and Buy-side. The Sell-side business unit provides solutions and tools to support the trading of cash equities and derivatives across the globe.

