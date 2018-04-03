Schlumberger (SLB) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,182 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,337.3% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 138,957,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,035,000 after buying an additional 129,289,552 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,271,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,178,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,165 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,022,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,519,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,227 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,460,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,083,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. UBS set a $95.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.96.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $5,914,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,947,897.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $89,651.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/fiduciary-trust-co-sells-10182-shares-of-schlumberger-limited-slb-updated-updated.html.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.