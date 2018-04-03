Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (IEI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (BMV:IEI) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 1,684.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,289,000 after purchasing an additional 365,406 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,284,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 812,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,263,000 after purchasing an additional 199,447 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 996,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,723,000 after purchasing an additional 137,758 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 980,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,800,000 after purchasing an additional 69,158 shares during the period.

BMV IEI opened at $120.53 on Tuesday. ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF has a one year low of $1,994.28 and a one year high of $2,480.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

